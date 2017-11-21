The rise and fall of the world's oldest head of state, Robert Mugabe
Africa has been riveted by the drama that led to long-time Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe's resignation after 37 years in power.
He had resisted growing calls to step down after the military put him under house arrest a week ago.
Many across the continent have known no other leader of the once-prosperous southern African nation but the 93-year-old Mr Mugabe, the world's oldest head of state.
Here is a look at his more than three decades in power.
1980: Mr Mugabe is named prime minister after independence elections.
1982: Military action begins in Matabeleland against perceived uprising; the government is accused of killing thousands of civilians.
1987: Mr Mugabe changes the constitution and becomes president.
1994: Mr Mugabe receives an honorary British knighthood.
2000: Land seizures of white-owned farms begin; Western donors cut off aid.
2005: The United States calls Zimbabwe an "outpost of tyranny".
2008: Mr Mugabe and opposition candidate Morgan Tsvangirai agree to share power after a contested election; Britain's Queen Elizabeth II annuls Mr Mugabe's honorary knighthood.
2011: Prime Minister Mr Tsvangirayi declares powersharing a failure amid violence
2013: Mr Mugabe wins a seventh term; the opposition alleges election fraud.
2016: #ThisFlag protest movement emerges; independence war veterans turn on Mr Mugabe, calling him "dictatorial".
2017: Mr Mugabe begins campaigning for the 2018 elections.
November 6: Mr Mugabe fires deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, appearing to position first lady Grace Mugabe for the vice president post.
November 15: The army announces it has Mr Mugabe and his wife in custody as the military appears to take control.
November 18: Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans march against Mr Mugabe.
November 19: Ruling party Central Committee tells Mr Mugabe to resign as president by noon on Monday or face impeachment. He addresses the nation but does not step aside.
November 21: Mr Mugabe resigns shortly after Parliament begins impeachment proceedings.
