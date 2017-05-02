The right amount of worrying is good for you, says science

Are you one of those people who worries about the little things in life? Well, if scientists are to be believed, worrying might actually do you good.

According to new research from the University of California, Riverside, being anxious might help you recover from traumatic events and prompt you to take up activities that promote health and prevent illness.

“Despite its negative reputation, not all worry is destructive or even futile,” said Kate Sweeny, psychology professor at UCR.

“It has motivational benefits, and it acts as an emotional buffer.”

Reaction GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY Discover & Share this Reaction GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

So how does that work?

According to Sweeny, there are two ways in which worrying plays a positive role – as a motivator and as a buffer. In both cases, she says, it leads people to avoid unpleasant events.

Sweeny offers three reasons for worry as a motivator.

The first is that being worried is an indicator that the situation is serious and requires preventive action – like, for instance, putting your seatbelt on before you start driving.

Worrying about something might prompt you to take action (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Secondly, worrying about something that is stressing you out keeps the “stressor” at the front of your mind – prompting action. For instance, being concerned about breast cancer might lead to women conducting breast self-examinations more regularly.

And lastly, the unpleasant feeling of worry motivates people to find ways to reduce the cause of their stress.

“Even in circumstances when efforts to prevent undesirable outcomes are futile, worry can motivate proactive efforts to assemble a ready-made set of responses in the case of bad news,” Sweeny said.

“In this instance, worrying pays off because one is actively thinking of a ‘plan B’.”

Cartoon GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY Discover & Share this Cartoon GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

Being worried can also act as an emotional buffer. According to the researchers, this is because pleasure that comes from a good experience is heightened if preceded by a bad experience.

“If people’s feelings of worry over a future outcome are sufficiently intense and unpleasant, their emotional response to the outcome they ultimately experience will seem more pleasurable in comparison to their previous, worried state,” Sweeny said.

Her research suggests people who report greater worry may end up performing better in schools or at workplaces and engaging in more successful problem solving. But that doesn’t mean you can take it to the extreme.

Researchers suggest those who worry more than others are likely to perform better at work (Thinkstock)

“Extreme levels of worry are harmful to one’s health,” she said. “I do not intend to advocate for excessive worrying.

“Instead, I hope to provide reassurance to the helpless worrier – planning and preventive action is not a bad thing.

“Worrying the right amount is far better than not worrying at all.”

The study is published in the journal Social and Personality Psychology Compass.