The reaction from Nigel Farage and more as UKIP's only MP Douglas Carswell steps down

UKIP’s only MP Douglas Carswell has left the party.

Carswell, 45, will now sit as an independent MP for Clacton and said his leaving the party was “amicable” – a by-election not being necessary as he is not moving to another party.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has since said Carswell “was never UKIP and sought to undermine us” and “should have gone some time ago”.

Carswell has jumped before he was pushed. He was never UKIP and sought to undermine us. He should have gone some time ago. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 25, 2017

One reporter has claimed Carswell met with a senior Conservative politician earlier in the month.

Carswell had a meeting with Tory chief whip Gavin Williamson in early March, I understand, but he's decided to remain an independent MP — Tamara Cohen (@tamcohen) March 25, 2017

This idea of a link between the Conservatives and UKIP isn’t uncommon either.

Perhaps one of the most significant comments on Carswell’s departure comes from Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron – who claims though UKIP’s parliamentary attendance may be waning, their agenda is not.

Douglas Carswell quitting shows UKIP now has no purpose. Theresa May is effectively their leader and has adopted their hard Brexit agenda — Tim Farron (@timfarron) March 25, 2017

As he departed, Carswell said while Ukip has not won many seats in Parliament, “in a way, we are the most successful political party in Britain ever” – because of the vote to get Britain out of the European Union.

Perhaps, given a certain perspective, Carswell’s comments have a small nugget of truth to them – but now Brexit has been voted for and they’ve no seats left in Parliament, some are politely calling for UKIP to step aside.

The decision of Douglas Carswell to quit UKIP reduces the "party's" MPs by 100%.



Now these unelected enemies of society should sod off — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) March 25, 2017

UKIP lose their only MP as Douglas Carswell quits. Maybe all members should quit & disintegrate into oblivion as they'll never get elected. — Parveen Agnihotri (@Parveen_Comms) March 25, 2017

How polite.

Although, in a rather more jovial manner, this lot out marching for Unite For Europe today would seem to agree.

There were one or two happy for Carswell though, and who, like Farage, seemed to think Carswell was never really part of UKIP in the first place…

Douglas Carswell quits UKIP to become an Independent. Good luck to him, I think he was always an independent. — Mandy Boylett (@DressBagShoes) March 25, 2017

Douglas Carswell leaves Ukip, becomes independent MP. So no change there then. — Stephen Tall (@stephentall) March 25, 2017

A view shared by others associated with the party.

I was right all along... Carswell used us, and duped so many in UKIP. He won't be missed. — Dr Ryan Waters UKIP (@RyanWatersUKIP) March 25, 2017

And commentators too.

Carswell admitted to joining UKIP in attempt to lessen its influence during referendum. Those who backed him over Nigel should be ashamed. — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) March 25, 2017