The reaction from Nigel Farage and more as UKIP's only MP Douglas Carswell steps down

UKIP’s only MP Douglas Carswell has left the party.

Carswell, 45, will now sit as an independent MP for Clacton and said his leaving the party was “amicable” – a by-election not being necessary as he is not moving to another party.

Carswell and Farage
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has since said Carswell “was never UKIP and sought to undermine us” and “should have gone some time ago”.

One reporter has claimed Carswell met with a senior Conservative politician earlier in the month.

This idea of a link between the Conservatives and UKIP isn’t uncommon either.

Perhaps one of the most significant comments on Carswell’s departure comes from Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron – who claims though UKIP’s parliamentary attendance may be waning, their agenda is not.

As he departed, Carswell said while Ukip has not won many seats in Parliament, “in a way, we are the most successful political party in Britain ever” – because of the vote to get Britain out of the European Union.

Perhaps, given a certain perspective, Carswell’s comments have a small nugget of truth to them – but now Brexit has been voted for and they’ve no seats left in Parliament, some are politely calling for UKIP to step aside.

How polite.

Although, in a rather more jovial manner, this lot out marching for Unite For Europe today would seem to agree.

There were one or two happy for Carswell though, and who, like Farage, seemed to think Carswell was never really part of UKIP in the first place…

A view shared by others associated with the party.

And commentators too.
