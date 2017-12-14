The questions you are probably asking about the £49bn Sky-Fox deal

Walt Disney has mounted a takeover of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets.

Here's the answers to the questions you are probably asking.

How much is the deal worth?

Disney has valued the takeover of Rupert Murdoch's entertainment assets at $52.4bn but the figure is a much larger 66.1 billion US dollars (£49.3 billion) once debt is taken into account.

What is Disney buying?

If the deal is backed by regulators and shareholders, Disney will emerge with a hefty slice of 21st Century Fox's media empire, including its 39% stake in Sky.

The takeover covers Fox Searchlight Pictures and Fox 2000, Fox Sports Regional Networks, Fox Networks Group International, Star India and Fox's interests in Hulu, Tata Sky and Endemol Shine Group.

What will Fox be left with?

Fox said it will create a new company focused on live news and sport through the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Sports, Fox Television Stations Group, sports cable networks FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes and Big Ten Network (BTN), the firm's studio lot in Los Angeles and equity investment in Roku.

What does this mean for Sky?

Fox remains "confident" its deal to buy the 61% of the broadcaster it does not already own will not be scuppered by UK regulators and will close June 30 next year.

If this is the case, then Disney would become the sole owner of Sky - including Sky News - along as its deal with 21st Century Fox closes in 12 to 18 months time.

Will the deal lead to a management shake-up?

It remains unclear whether Fox chief executive and Sky chairman James Murdoch will have a role at Disney following the takeover, despite speculation linking him to the top position at the entertainment giant.

Disney confirmed as part of the announcement that CEO and chairman Bob Iger will extend his tenure until 2021.

The Disney boss said he would discuss with James Murdoch in the coming months whether there will be a position for him at the company.