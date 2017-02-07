The people behind the Women's March are planning a women's strike
The Women’s March that followed Donald Trump’s inauguration wasn’t the end of feminist activism in the US.
The organisers announced the “day without a woman” strike yesterday, with the date to be announced later.
The will of the people will stand. pic.twitter.com/SKJCRLhRKn— Women's March (@womensmarch) February 6, 2017
The intention to strike was announced on Twitter with the message “the will of the people will stand” – and so far has been met with a positive response online.
@womensmarch 🔥 🔥 🔥 I am so into this. Count me in.— Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) February 6, 2017
@womensmarch 💯🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/guoBMzJfpv— Byrön Stökes (@byst) February 6, 2017
It did have some detractors, however.
@womensmarch make sure real women, go to work on whatever day these frauds strike. Prove what a real woman is..it isn't these frauds!— Lisa Grant (@IraqVeteran05) February 7, 2017
Why are we as women supposed to strike?? For what purpose? To what end? You want to make a diff for women, stop acting like ignoramuses.— Tina J. Smith (@hardworkinHRmom) February 7, 2017
The group has made a big deal about inclusivity of race, class and gender in the movement, so it is reasonable to ask how women who can’t afford to take a day off or risk losing their job will be included.
I agree with the @womensmarch but I don't agree with the day of general strike. I, like other women, hv 2 work in order 2 pay bills— melissa wiebe (@melissawiebe) February 6, 2017
I absolutely support the Women's Strike. I also support women and other marginalized folks who *cannot* take the day off. Don't be classist.— 🌈Donna Prior🦄 (@_Danicia_) February 6, 2017
the amount of privilege required for this is v high - wonder if they'll address it. not everyone has PTO, days off, etc. https://t.co/BCrSrgK3VP— ace ratcliff ♿️ (@MortuaryReport) February 6, 2017
But some women are thinking about solutions.
This is where SAHMs like me can help; so many women cannot miss a day of pay. We should raise money for them to be able to participate. https://t.co/RyaleXO988— Kate (@katesune) February 6, 2017
That’s all we know for now folks, but more information is expected in the coming weeks.
