The people behind the Women's March are planning a women's strike

The Women’s March that followed Donald Trump’s inauguration wasn’t the end of feminist activism in the US.

The organisers announced the “day without a woman” strike yesterday, with the date to be announced later.

The intention to strike was announced on Twitter with the message “the will of the people will stand” – and so far has been met with a positive response online.

It did have some detractors, however.

The group has made a big deal about inclusivity of race, class and gender in the movement, so it is reasonable to ask how women who can’t afford to take a day off or risk losing their job will be included.

But some women are thinking about solutions.

That’s all we know for now folks, but more information is expected in the coming weeks.
