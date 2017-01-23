The news that eating crispy potatoes and burnt toast might cause cancer made Twitter say nope

Love your potatoes on the crispy side? Prefer your bread more charred than golden? Well stop right there, because you could be at risk of cancer, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The UK’s leading food watchdog has warned acrylamide, a chemical that is created when many starchy foods like potatoes and bread are cooked for long periods at high temperatures, has the potential to cause cancer in humans.

As a result, it has launched the campaign Go for Gold, to help people understand how to minimise exposure to the possible risk when cooking at home.

Frustrated GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



The news has caused a stir on Twitter, with lots of people chiming in with measured scepticism.

So burnt #toast & over cooked crisp can give u cancer. I heard this about 10 years ago. — Dave Burns (@Donttalkshite1) January 23, 2017

Is there anything that doesn't increase your risk of cancer? #burnttoast — Hanson (@hansonjez95) January 23, 2017

So now burnt toast can give you cancer. That's me screwed. — Tony (@TonyFisher83) January 23, 2017

Burnt toast linked to cancer. Is there anything we can actually eat or drink. #utterrubbish — nickfish2 (@nickxavyfish2) January 23, 2017

But if you are worried about the health risks, the FSA has issued the following guidance as part of its campaign.

1. Aim for a golden yellow colour or lighter when frying, baking, toasting or roasting starchy foods like potatoes, root vegetables and bread.

2. Follow the cooking instructions carefully when frying or oven-heating packaged food products such as chips, roast potatoes and parsnips.

3. Eat a varied and balanced diet.

4. Don’t keep raw potatoes in the fridge – if you intend to roast or fry them. Storing raw potatoes in the fridge can increase overall acrylamide levels.