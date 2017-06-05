The London Bridge dead and missing: Sister belives 32 year-old man is among dead

UPDATED 5.20pmJames McMullan, 32, is believed to be among the victims of the London Bridge terror attacks after his bank card was found on a body at the scene, his sister Melissa McMullan has told reporters.

James McMullan, from Hackney, was last seen outside the Barrowboy and Banker pub on Saturday night, before the attackers brought carnage to London Bridge.

His sister Melissa McMullan told Sky News: "This morning we received news from the police that my brother's bank card was found on one of the bodies from Saturday night's brutal attack.

"They are unable to formally identify him until the coroner's report begins tomorrow."

She added: "We would like to send our condolences to the relatives and loved ones of all the people who lost their lives. Our thoughts are with them also at the time.

"We would like to thank the members of the services who did their utmost to serve and protect the population of London from these deranged and deluded individuals.

"While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us all to carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who wish to destroy us and remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more."

Ms McMullan said her brother's friends who were with him on the night want everyone to know what a generous and caring person he was.

She added: "Words will never be able to match his essence, there will only ever be one James. Nowhere else will you find such humour and a unique personality, someone who puts friends and family above all others.

"He was an inspiration."

UPDATED 4.37pm:Friends of a French chef missing since the London Bridge terror attack have told of the stress and frustration they have endured searching for him.

Sebastien Belanger was last seen drinking at the Boro Bistro near Borough Market when the area came under attack by a gang of knifemen on Saturday.

Two of his companions that night escaped uninjured, but the fate of the 36-year-old remains unknown.

His loved ones - who have since printed leaflets in a plea for information - believe he is still alive.

Fellow Frenchman Damien Lecomte, 34, who has known Mr Belanger since their arrival in the UK seven years ago, has been handing out flyers at King's College Hospital, south-east London.

Clutching a picture of his friend, he told the Press Association: "It has been now more than 36 hours since Sebastien has been missing, so basically we are trying to get attention or details from anyone who can help us, anyone who can give us useful information, anybody who saw him, who heard about him, they can let us know and work as well with the police.

"As soon as I heard about the attacks I tried to call Sebastien and no answer all night, so it is a very stressful and frustrating situation.

"We have to stay positive, we still believe we will find him and get some good times."

Originally from Angers, western France, Mr Belanger has lived in London for several years, including with Mr Lecomte for a time.

The pair had been watching the Champions League final at the Barrowboy and Banker pub on Saturday, near where the attackers later crashed the van used to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge.

Mr Lecomte continued: "Basically the last time I met Sebastien was at London Bridge on Saturday afternoon, I left him around 7pm, he was planning to go to watch the game with a couple of friends, have a couple of drinks after that.

"At the moment, as we don't have information we have tried to go to all hospitals, we have been to the embassy, we have called the consulate, the Met, everybody that can give us information.

"We have been told they can only collect information, not give any, so we are clueless."

UPDATED 3.55pm:A Canadian woman, the first victim to be named, died in her fiance’s arms after being struck by a speeding van as terrorists again brought havoc to the British capital, it has emerged.

Christine Archibald, 30, would have had "no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death", her family said as they paid tribute to her.

She is the first named victim of the atrocity in London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night, which killed seven people and critically injured 21 others.

Cassie Ferguson Rowe said her brother, Tyler Ferguson, held Ms Archibald, from British Columbia, and she died in his arms.

Writing on Facebook, she said: "Last night in London my baby brother lost the love of his life on the London Bridge.

"In a split second his entire life was ripped away from him. Hearing his painful sobs on the phone while he’s alone trying to deal with this tears me apart.

"I have no words. If you know Tyler, please be there for him now, and later when what happened sinks in, he’s going to need us all."

RIP Christine Archibald.

Ms Archibald’s family said in a statement: "We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.

"She lived this belief, working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

"She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.

"Please honour her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "heartbroken" to learn of Ms Archibald’s death.

Applauding the UK for its strength and resilience in the face of adversity, he said: "These hateful acts do not deter us; they only strengthen our resolve.

"Canadians stand united with the British people. We will continue to work together with the United Kingdom and all our allies to fight terrorism and bring perpetrators to justice."

On Sunday, Prime Minister Theresa May visited some of the 48 people taken to hospitals across the capital after the attack.

A French citizen has also been killed, foreign affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

The victim has not yet been named but French newspapers reported that he was from St Malo, Brittany, and worked in a bar in the London Bridge area.

Five people were reported MISSING and have not been seen since the attack:

Sebastien Belanger has not been seen since the attack, his girlfriend Gerda Bennet said on Facebook.

"I have emergency over here guys! My boyfriend is missing for 24h after London Bridge terror attack," she posted, adding on Monday: "I still have no news."

His friends have set up a page on the social networking site in an attempt to find him.

Xavier Thomas and his girlfriend, Christine Delcros, are said to have both been victims.

Nathalie Cros Brohan said on Facebook her sister Ms Delcros was injured and hospitalised, while Mr Thomas is yet to be found.

"I call on all those who have news of #Xavier #Thomas who is missing," she posted. "We're terribly worried."

Australian Sara Zelenak's friends have appealed for help to find her on social media.

Pri Goncalves said on Facebook she was the last person to see her on Saturday night.

She wrote: "I called her a lot of times but she never picked up the phone. She hasn't been seen since the attack and we are all scared, worried but hoping she will be all right."

Family members have appealed on social media to trace Spaniard Ignacio Echeverria, 39.

Joaquin Echeverria wrote on Facebook he had been seen "defending someone with his skateboard", adding: "We keep looking for Ignacio, disappeared in the London attacks. We pray for the better. We would really appreciate any news."

