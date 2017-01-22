The London Aquarium is having its annual deep clean and the pictures are awesome

All homes need a thorough deep clean every now and again. For humans it’s usually a spring clean, but for the creatures at the London Aquarium, January is the time for a good scrub.

The event happens once a year and it takes an entire week to clean all the enclosures.

From divers with mops and sponges…

(David Parry/PA)

(David Parry/PA)

… to cleaners with toothbrushes, no enclosure was left unscrubbed.

(David Parry/PA)

Even the animals themselves helped out. Here’s Dora the octopus doing her bit with a luminous brush.

(David Parry/PA)

(David Parry/PA)

Maybe this’ll inspire you to get the mop out today.