The little Syrian girl with a big Twitter following meets Turkey’s President after escaping Aleppo

The seven-year-old girl who tweeted messages from Aleppo has met with Turkish president Recep Tuayip Erdogan after escaping war-torn Aleppo earlier this week.

Bana Alabed began tweeting from inside East Aleppo in September and has amassed over 350,000 followers. She tweeted on December 19 to tell her followers she had safely left the city.

In a video posted on Twitter, Bana sits with her brother on Erdogan’s lap and thanks him for helping the children of Syria to get out of Aleppo.

This isn’t the first time the Turkish government has had communication with Bana.

While Bana, her mother Fatemah and her siblings were still trapped in Aleppo as Syrian government troops approached, they sent a desperate plea to the President and foreign minister on Twitter.

According to reports, the president sent a representative to collect the family after they escaped Aleppo.
