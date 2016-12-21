The little Syrian girl with a big Twitter following meets Turkey’s President after escaping Aleppo

The seven-year-old girl who tweeted messages from Aleppo has met with Turkish president Recep Tuayip Erdogan after escaping war-torn Aleppo earlier this week.

Very happy to meet with Mr Erdogan. - Bana #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/kXqlGGnjgU — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) December 21, 2016

Bana Alabed began tweeting from inside East Aleppo in September and has amassed over 350,000 followers. She tweeted on December 19 to tell her followers she had safely left the city.

I was pleased to host @AlabedBana and her family at the Presidential Complex today. Turkey will always stand with the people of Syria. pic.twitter.com/VuPtmFl7Lr — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RT_Erdogan) December 21, 2016

In a video posted on Twitter, Bana sits with her brother on Erdogan’s lap and thanks him for helping the children of Syria to get out of Aleppo.

This isn’t the first time the Turkish government has had communication with Bana.

Dear @MevlutCavusoglu & @rt_erdogan please please please make this ceasefire work & get us out now. We are so tired. - Fatemah #Aleppo — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) December 18, 2016

While Bana, her mother Fatemah and her siblings were still trapped in Aleppo as Syrian government troops approached, they sent a desperate plea to the President and foreign minister on Twitter.

Difficulties on the ground won't deter us sister. Rest assured that we are doing all to get you and thousands of others to safety. https://t.co/YUnC4CAWgR — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) December 18, 2016

According to reports, the president sent a representative to collect the family after they escaped Aleppo.