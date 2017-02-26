The Leaning Tower of Pisa is to get a 165ft Ferris wheel next to it

The Italian city of Pisa has decided to add a towering Ferris wheel to its roster of tourist attractions.

The big wheel will be roughly the height of Pisa's famed Leaning Tower, or more than 50 metres (165ft) high, the Tuscan city's culture commissioner Andrea Ferrante told state TV.

Plans call for it to be installed where a car park now stands for three months this summer to test its popularity.

From the top of the wheel, riders will be able to see both the tower and the nearby Mediterranean Sea.

But culture advocacy group Italia Nostra said the amusement park-style attraction will clash with the city's medieval architecture, including structures such as the Leaning Tower and Pisa Cathedral.

- AP