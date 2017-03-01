The journalist sent to the 'crime-ridden migrant suburbs' of Sweden has been reporting his findings

The journalist sent to Sweden to report from one of its “crime-ridden” migrant areas has been feeding back his findings – and they’re certainly mixed.

Alright Malmo folks, who is going to join us for a beer and talk about the city? — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 23, 2017

The reason he’s there is because Paul Joseph Watson, an editor at right-wing website Infowars, offered to pay for “any journalist claiming Sweden is safe” to stay in Malmo and report what it’s like there.

Any journalist claiming Sweden is safe; I will pay for travel costs & accommodation for you to stay in crime ridden migrant suburbs of Malmo — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 20, 2017

He chose US documentary maker Tim Pool and donated $2,000 (€1,887) for him to get started.

I have personally donated $2,000 for journalist @Timcast's investigation of Sweden's migrant crime wave. 😎 https://t.co/91TMoqw4pw pic.twitter.com/6P9VSXiibP — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 20, 2017

Pool, who’s out there with video journalist Emily Molli, has been tweeting updates from Malmo and, at first, it seemed as though they might be on course to prove Watson, Trump and all the negativity around migrants in Malmo wrong.

We are enjoying a nice walk through Rosengard. pic.twitter.com/ozl3gRCjYm — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 24, 2017

Today we walked around Rosengard, a so called "no go zone" with big cameras and many people. We were not bothered by anyone. — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 25, 2017

"In the middle of the night, 3 am, I walk outside, no problems" - Swedish woman living in Malmo, to @Timcast https://t.co/gsxp2fbn6u pic.twitter.com/g0LMGWqzsP — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 27, 2017

But his most recent updates have been much more worrying.

Pool explained how he and Molli had to be escorted out of an area by police as masked men began following them.

They explained they weren’t filming at the time and their cameras weren’t really on show.

In Rinkeby, 2:30 PM, several men started masking up and following us. Police told us to leave and had to escort us to our car. pic.twitter.com/Tgm2eCSIaj — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 1, 2017

We weren't filming anyone, we were just talking to police. They started getting nervous as men started masking up around us. pic.twitter.com/FVAXHrtJtK — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 1, 2017

We asked an officer if he thought we could get an interview from a local, he advised it would probably start trouble. — Emily Molli (@MomesMolli) March 1, 2017

Wasn't expecting such a quick reaction of masking up as soon as we got to the Rinkeby center. Camera was down at my side most of the time. — Emily Molli (@MomesMolli) March 1, 2017

People have appreciated the honest updates but are also hoping the pair stay safe.

@Timcast fair play for being honest. thank you — Marko (@MarkB2908) March 1, 2017

@Timcast Stay safe Tim. You are doing a good job. — Keks Army 🥛🐸 (@ArmyofKek) March 1, 2017

@Timcast Be safe! Thank you for doing what you are!! — Acornewell (@Glitterpnk) March 1, 2017

Watson made sure to share his thoughts on the most recent update.

Remind me again how Trump was wrong & how there are zero 'no-go' areas in Sweden? pic.twitter.com/AIJW8D82c2 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 1, 2017

As the pair have said themselves, they still have a lot more to cover in their investigation and we’re sure there’ll be many people eagerly awaiting their future updates.