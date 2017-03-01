The journalist sent to the 'crime-ridden migrant suburbs' of Sweden has been reporting his findings

The journalist sent to Sweden to report from one of its “crime-ridden” migrant areas has been feeding back his findings – and they’re certainly mixed.

The reason he’s there is because Paul Joseph Watson, an editor at right-wing website Infowars, offered to pay for “any journalist claiming Sweden is safe” to stay in Malmo and report what it’s like there.

He chose US documentary maker Tim Pool and donated $2,000 (€1,887) for him to get started.

Pool, who’s out there with video journalist Emily Molli, has been tweeting updates from Malmo and, at first, it seemed as though they might be on course to prove Watson, Trump and all the negativity around migrants in Malmo wrong.

But his most recent updates have been much more worrying.

Pool explained how he and Molli had to be escorted out of an area by police as masked men began following them.

They explained they weren’t filming at the time and their cameras weren’t really on show.

People have appreciated the honest updates but are also hoping the pair stay safe.

Watson made sure to share his thoughts on the most recent update.

As the pair have said themselves, they still have a lot more to cover in their investigation and we’re sure there’ll be many people eagerly awaiting their future updates.
