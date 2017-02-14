The Hubble has snapped a stunning picture of a spiral galaxy in the Andromeda constellation

Nasa’s space telescope has managed to take a picture of a far-off galaxy showing its spiral arms.

The galaxy is located in the Andromeda constellation, one of the 88 modern constellations, which are regions of the sky divided up by astronomers.

Like our Milky Way, the NGC 7640 galaxy has a barred spiral shape with arms that fan out from a bar cutting through the galaxy’s middle.

(Hubble Telescope/ESA/Nasa)

Spiral galaxies are often harder to spot as we don’t often see them photographed straight on, showing their arms.

The Andromeda constellation is not the same as our close neighbour (in space terms) the Andromeda galaxy.

Astronomers think NGC 7640 has experienced some kind of interaction with other galaxies in the past, which is when the gravity of two high-mass galaxies affect each other.

It can be as dramatic as two galaxies colliding and forming a new, giant galaxy.