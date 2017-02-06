The Hubble has photographed a dying sun-like star that smells like rotten eggs
06/02/2017 - 15:32:19Back to World Home
The Hubble space telescope has captured an image of the Calabash nebula.
The image shows the relatively small star, which has a similar mass to our sun but is much older, going through the stages of star death.
Despite being a beautiful image, up close the sulphur-heavy nebula would smell strongly of rotten eggs.
The Calabash Nebula, is a spectacular example of the death of a low-mass star like our own Sun! ☀️— Hubble (@NASA_Hubble) February 3, 2017
READ: https://t.co/0gtDxGk8UH pic.twitter.com/gV0ogogRKs
There’s no risk of us catching a whiff though, as the dying star is 5,000 light-years away.
Officially given the catchy title OH 231.8+04.2, the star is pictured turning from a red giant into a planetary nebula.
The star’s outer layers of gas and dust can be seen spreading out into the surrounding area of outer space.
It's known as the Rotten Egg Nebula because it contains a lot of sulphur, an element that, when combined with other elements, smells like a rotten egg - but luckily, it resides over 5,000 light-years away in the constellation of Puppis. This nebular is a spectacular example of the death of a low-mass star like the sun. Spotted by the Hubble Space Telescope, the image shows the star going through a rapid transformation from a red giant to a planetary nebula, during which it blows its outer layers of gas and dust out into the surrounding space. The recently ejected material is spat out in opposite directions with immense speed - the gas shown in yellow is moving close to one million kilometers per hour (621,371 miles per hour). Astronomers rarely capture a star in this phase of its evolution because it occurs within the blink of an eye - in astronomical terms. Over the next thousand years the nebula is expected to evolve into a fully-fledged planetary nebula. Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, Acknowledgement: Judy Schmidt #nasa #hubble #hst #nasabeyond #space #nebula #astronomy #science
And it’s being spat out at incredible speeds – the yellow gas in the picture is moving at nearly a million kilometres an hour.
This is a rare spot for astronomers, as this stage is relatively quick in space terms.
It will take another thousand years before it becomes a fully-formed planetary nebula – the glowing, expanding shell of gas marking where a star used to be.
Join the conversation - comment here