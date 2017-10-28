The history of Catalonia's votes on independence

Catalans went to the polls on October 1 where they were asked whether they wanted their region to become a republic and become independent from Spain.

The poll was held despite attempts by Spanish authorities to halt the disputed referendum, which the Spanish government said was illegal under the country's constitution.

The Government of Catalonia reported 90.18% of voters approved the independence bid, with 7.83% saying no and 1.98% abstaining.

Following this, the Catalan parliament voted to back secession and - in response - Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy sacked the Catalan government.

But October was not the first time Catalans have voted on the future direction of their country.

In 2014, a non-binding referendum on self-determination was held which asked the population two questions: whether they wanted to become a state, and whether they wanted that state to be independent.

The results, much like those in October, were clear as 80.76% of people voted yes to both questions, compared to 4.54% who voted no.

A series of unofficial votes on Catalan independence were held across the region between 2009 and 2011, with the first held in the town of Arenys de Munt.

The symbolic vote gave a a result of 96% saying yes to independence on a 33% turnout, while the collated results gave a 94.89% vote in favour of secession on a 27% turnout.

More than a decade ago, Catalan voters backed a new charter which gave the region more independence by 78% to 22% in a plan then backed by the Spanish government.