The Guardian's 'unwanted gifts' cartoon sums up 2016 perfectly

The general consensus is that 2016 has been a bad year.

And – sorry to drop this bombshell – there’s nothing to say 2017 is going to be much better.

We’ve witnessed the deaths of many beloved celebrities, as well as the empowerment of others, and looking back at the year the Guardian’s political cartoonist Ben Jennings has summarised the “unwanted gifts” of 2016.

From a British bulldog ripping up the European Union flag, to a (completely useless) BHS voucher and Pinocchio tapping away on a laptop, a lot is included.

Striking Southern Rail workers, warheads from the UK to Saudi Arabia – and even Pepe the Frog in a Pokeball, the cartoon does a good job of highlighting plenty of 2016′s talking points.

Take a look at the full version here to see what Jennings made of Vladimir Putin’s 2016, captured nicely as an Action Man doll.
