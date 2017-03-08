The fossil of the world's 'earliest known bird' is touring across the world

When you think of the next global tour to get pumped up about, big names like Adele or Rihanna might spring to mind. However, we’re here to tell you about another exciting world tour – of a ground-breaking fossil.

The Natural History Museum’s archaeopteryx has left its London home for Japan, where it will go on display alongside 300 other treasures in the museum’s biggest-ever global exhibition.

The 147-million-year-old skeleton, encased in limestone, is the most valuable fossil in the museum’s collection and represents a pivotal moment in evolutionary history. It’s particularly fascinating because it displayed characteristics of both early birds such as feathers, and dinosaurs, including teeth and claws.

Discovered in Germany in 1861, the ancient creature caused confusion among scientists, who were unaware of any bird specimens of comparable age.

Professor Paul Barrett at the Natural History Museum told the BBC the legacy of the archaeopteryx goes beyond merely looking impressive.

He said: “Archaeopteryx is important because it’s a nice fossil with lots of information and it was the first one recognised as an early bird, but in terms of being earth-shattering, that job is done. Its central role has been in establishing birds as dinosaurs. That is its lasting historical legacy.”

It was discovered at a particularly poignant time, just two years after Charles Darwin published On The Origin Of Species (1859), adding to our understanding of evolutionary theory.

Known as the London Specimen, the Natural History Museum’s archaeopteryx (meaning “ancient wing”) is one of only 11 full-body examples to have been formally identified, and is the version against which others are compared.

The Natural History Museum tour, Treasures Of The Natural World, premieres at the National Museum Of Nature And Science in Tokyo on March 18, where it will remain for three months.