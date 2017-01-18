The first gorilla born in captivity has died

The first gorilla ever to be born in captivity has died.

Colo, who was born at Columbus Zoo on December 1956, died in her sleep less than a month after celebrating her 60th birthday.

With a heavy heart we report that #ColoGorilla passed away in her sleep. She recently celebrated her 60th birthday. https://t.co/bkHnyLRZv2 pic.twitter.com/DA3ehFdAlV — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) January 17, 2017

Colo’s birth was part of an effort by scientists to better understand the western lowland gorilla.

Her birth didn’t exactly go as planned either. She was found by Warren Thomas, a veterinary student who played a key role in the project, still in her amniotic sac shortly after she was born and was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

(Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Assistant curator Audra Meinelt said: “She was the coolest animal I’ve ever worked with and caring for her was the highlight of my career.

“It was not just about what she meant for the gorilla community but for whom she was as a gorilla. I’m heartbroken but also grateful for the 19 years I had with Colo.”

RIP #Colo U made history for 60 years. It was a joy to visit with u 2 celebrate your milestone birthday@ColumbusZoo pic.twitter.com/ajcVTG2cL5 — Jeff Lyttle (@jaxdad192) January 17, 2017

I remember every time I went to the Zoo as a kid, I would always tell everyone that Colo and I shared the same birthday. Rest In Peace https://t.co/MBEs4rkl0q — Stephen Miller (@StephenMiller94) January 17, 2017

#CrewSC is saddened to learn of @ColumbusZoo's loss today. #ColoGorilla rocked the Black & Gold and she will be missed. 💛🦍 pic.twitter.com/XPNDAWu6qA — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) January 17, 2017

Colo is to be cremated, with her ashes buried in a secret location.

Gorillas are endangered because of a combination of loss of habitat, poaching and diseases.