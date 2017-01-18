The first gorilla born in captivity has died

Back to World Home

The first gorilla ever to be born in captivity has died.

Colo, who was born at Columbus Zoo on December 1956, died in her sleep less than a month after celebrating her 60th birthday.

Colo’s birth was part of an effort by scientists to better understand the western lowland gorilla.

Her birth didn’t exactly go as planned either. She was found by Warren Thomas, a veterinary student who played a key role in the project, still in her amniotic sac shortly after she was born and was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

(Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Assistant curator Audra Meinelt said: “She was the coolest animal I’ve ever worked with and caring for her was the highlight of my career.

“It was not just about what she meant for the gorilla community but for whom she was as a gorilla. I’m heartbroken but also grateful for the 19 years I had with Colo.”

Colo is to be cremated, with her ashes buried in a secret location.

Gorillas are endangered because of a combination of loss of habitat, poaching and diseases.
KEYWORDS: Colo, Columbus Zoo, Gorillas, US

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World