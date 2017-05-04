The Duke of Edinburgh will no longer carry out public engagements from autumn

Update: 10;15am: The Duke of Edinburgh, who is 95, will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Palace said in a statement it was the Duke's decision taken with the support of the Queen.

The statement read: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year.

An announcement regarding The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/SF1bgo68Un pic.twitter.com/TO9mR70xTk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2017

"In taking this decision, the Duke has the full support of the Queen. Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen.

"Thereafter, the Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

"The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

"Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family."

Earlier: Speculation is mounting after staff at Buckingham Palace have been called to an 'emergency meeting'.

Reports say while the meeting is taking place, this is not unprecedented.

It is believed the meeting is not about the health of either Queen Elizabeth II or her husband Prince Philip.

The BBC say the meeting is set to take place at 10.00am.