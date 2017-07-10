The devastation caused by the battle for Mosul revealed in four videos

The US-led coalition has said Iraqi forces have retaken all of Mosul from the Islamic State group with Iraq’s prime minister declaring "total victory" in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Amidst the ’celebrations’, however, a city lies in ruins and over 900,000 people have fled their homes.

We’ve found four videos that sum up the devastation better than any words.

In this drone footage from the city - taken just days ago - we see a city in ruins and devoid of colour.

In this drone footage, from AP, the destruction of west Mosul is captured in all its ugliness.

In this video taken by the IRIN news agency we get a flavour of that devastation at ground level.

Most depressing of all in this video - taken in 2013 just before the ISIS occupation - we see a bustling middle eastern city going about its business.

The tragedy of war...