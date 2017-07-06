The Canadian Space Agency’s newest recruits reveal how they became astronauts

A pair of newly-recruited astronauts from the Canadian Space Agency have given an insight into the world of space exploration.

Lieutenant Colonel Joshua Kutryk, who was an experimental test pilot and fighter pilot for the Canadian Armed Forces, and Dr Jennifer Sidey, a lecturer and researcher at the Department of Engineering at Cambridge University, were taken on as astronauts after a year-long selection process.

Kutryk and Sidey hosted a Reddit AMA before they join Nasa’s two-year astronaut training programme in Houston, Texas.

On the coolest and toughest parts of the recruitment process.

“For me, the coolest part of the recruitment process was meeting the other candidates. Incredible Canadians from the military, academia, and other walks of life! The most difficult part of the process for me was the resilience required to complete test after test. Escaping from helicopters under water wasn’t really part of my day job!” – Sidey

“Meeting such talented, remarkable Canadians was a pretty neat part. The toughest part was the waiting. There was a lot of anxiety associated with that. You never knew how well you had done or not… whether or not you would be moving forward or not.” – Kutryk

On the trait most important in getting selected.

“Getting along with other people for long periods of time in stressful situations (in tin cans).” – Sidey

“Skills and experience are both important, of course. I think that the key is to have a DIVERSITY of both… to have demonstrated the ability to thrive across different challenges.” – Kutryk

.@Astro_Kutryk and @Astro_Jenni were warmly greeted this morning at their arrival at the CSA. Welcome home! :) pic.twitter.com/8unMjjNe46 — CanadianSpaceAgency (@csa_asc) July 4, 2017

On the first time they wore their flight suit

“It felt incredible. We received our suits from Jeremy Hansen and Dave Williams. That was pretty special in itself.” – Sidey

“Two words: Happy and proud.Happy to achieve a childhood dream. Proud to be wearing that big red maple leaf on behalf of the Canadian Space Agency.” – Kutryk

On the most mentally challenging aspect of their testing period.

“It was probably a combination of tests, actually. The Space Agency was looking at how we would act when things got (really) tough. A lot of resilience required to solve a puzzle underwater for the fifth time when you’re sleep deprived after a day of sprints and sandbag carries.” – Sidey

On the first thoughts of wanting to become an astronaut.

“I wanted to be an astronaut when I was really little (4 years old-ish). After that I became interested in other things. I wanted to become a paleontologist, geologist, marine biologist, waitress (briefly), then an engineer. Luckily, I revisited my astro-aspirations when the call came out last summer.” – Sidey

On advice for aspiring astronauts of tomorrow.

“Figure out what it is that really, really inspires/motivates/excites you… then go after it. For me it was space and (a close second) flying. I was lucky to find those passions at such a young age.” – Kutryk

On the protocol for meeting aliens.

“Wave and say hello. Act in a polite, proud, Canadian way…” – Kutryk

On what’s to come.

“We have a little over 2 years of basic astronaut training to complete next. Topics range from space propulsion to orbital mechanics to ISS systems… and even space walking! Yes, Russian is also a big part of the next two years. We have 2 years to learn it.” – Kutryk