The British government has officially responded to the petition to stop Trump making a State Visit to the UK

The british government has issued a response to the petition to stop US President Donald Trump making a State visit to the UK – and it’s probably not what people who signed it were hoping.

In an email sent by the Parliament petition website on Tuesday morning, signatories were told:



“HM Government believes the President of the United States should be extended the full courtesy of a State Visit. We look forward to welcoming President Trump once dates and arrangements are finalised.”

The message went on to explain that the Government “recognises the strong views expressed” by many of those who signed the petition, which currently stands at 1,855,556 signatures.

A date has not yet been set for the visit, but the statement, issued by the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, says it “reflects the importance of the relationship between the United States of America and the United Kingdom”.

Despite the decision from the Government, the issue will still be debated in Parliament on February 20. With many MPs against the invitation, it’s sure to be an interesting session.

Some who received the email this morning took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the response.

