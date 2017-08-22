The best reactions to Donald Trump looking directly at the Sun during the eclipse

The US was plunged into darkness as the Moon blocked out the Sun in a total eclipse which was as mesmerising as it was beautiful.

The 2017 eclipse seen from the US state of Kentucky (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

Despite thousands of warnings about not looking straight at the Sun, President Donald Trump did exactly that when he stepped out on to a balcony at the White House.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

While he did eventually put on some eclipse glasses, the image of the president leaning backwards to catch a glimpse was seared in people’s minds.

For those who weren't blinded by #Eclipse2017 we have an early look at tomorrow's @NYDailyNews front page. pic.twitter.com/3SvN7D8Itd — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 21, 2017

TRUMP: So I can just look right at the eclipse right?

NASA: you know what? sure. pic.twitter.com/rxwy2CNMqq — Chris Person (@Papapishu) August 21, 2017

Trump looked up at the eclipse momentarily, but he didn't go very blind. He did, however, stay very dumb. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 21, 2017

Scientists: Climate change is real.

Trump: Climate change is a hoax!

Scientists: Don't look at the sun during #SolarEclispe2017

Trump: pic.twitter.com/uvGSsyJEUo — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 21, 2017

My personal favorite of the Trump-looked-directly-at-the-eclipse-OMG-WHY photos. (via AP) pic.twitter.com/qSM6ei3myz — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 21, 2017

can't see your approval rating if you can't see at all pic.twitter.com/UPPLeseFBR — Adam Moussa (@adamjmoussa) August 21, 2017

What is the difference between a person staring at the #Eclipse & someone supporting Trump?



Nothing, both are blindsided.#TrumpResign — One Resister 👊 (@OneResister) August 21, 2017

Don't worry folks, Trump is fine pic.twitter.com/GmpAmhF2Om — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) August 21, 2017

But the last word goes to this guy, who expected to see Trump looking at the eclipse unprotected. Before midday he posted: “Can’t wait for the photo of Donald Trump squinting directly into the eclipse to go viral.”