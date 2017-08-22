The best reactions to Donald Trump looking directly at the Sun during the eclipse

The US was plunged into darkness as the Moon blocked out the Sun in a total eclipse which was as mesmerising as it was beautiful.

Despite thousands of warnings about not looking straight at the Sun, President Donald Trump did exactly that when he stepped out on to a balcony at the White House.

While he did eventually put on some eclipse glasses, the image of the president leaning backwards to catch a glimpse was seared in people’s minds.

But the last word goes to this guy, who expected to see Trump looking at the eclipse unprotected. Before midday he posted: “Can’t wait for the photo of Donald Trump squinting directly into the eclipse to go viral.”
