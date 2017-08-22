The best reactions to Donald Trump looking directly at the Sun during the eclipse
The US was plunged into darkness as the Moon blocked out the Sun in a total eclipse which was as mesmerising as it was beautiful.
Despite thousands of warnings about not looking straight at the Sun, President Donald Trump did exactly that when he stepped out on to a balcony at the White House.
While he did eventually put on some eclipse glasses, the image of the president leaning backwards to catch a glimpse was seared in people’s minds.
For those who weren't blinded by #Eclipse2017 we have an early look at tomorrow's @NYDailyNews front page. pic.twitter.com/3SvN7D8Itd— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 21, 2017
TRUMP: So I can just look right at the eclipse right?— Chris Person (@Papapishu) August 21, 2017
NASA: you know what? sure. pic.twitter.com/rxwy2CNMqq
Trump looked up at the eclipse momentarily, but he didn't go very blind. He did, however, stay very dumb.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 21, 2017
Scientists: Climate change is real.— David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 21, 2017
Trump: Climate change is a hoax!
Scientists: Don't look at the sun during #SolarEclispe2017
Trump: pic.twitter.com/uvGSsyJEUo
My personal favorite of the Trump-looked-directly-at-the-eclipse-OMG-WHY photos. (via AP) pic.twitter.com/qSM6ei3myz— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 21, 2017
can't see your approval rating if you can't see at all pic.twitter.com/UPPLeseFBR— Adam Moussa (@adamjmoussa) August 21, 2017
What is the difference between a person staring at the #Eclipse & someone supporting Trump?— One Resister 👊 (@OneResister) August 21, 2017
Nothing, both are blindsided.#TrumpResign
Don't worry folks, Trump is fine pic.twitter.com/GmpAmhF2Om— Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) August 21, 2017
But the last word goes to this guy, who expected to see Trump looking at the eclipse unprotected. Before midday he posted: “Can’t wait for the photo of Donald Trump squinting directly into the eclipse to go viral.”
I cannot handle this right now. pic.twitter.com/JXjuHH2ivA— Jules (@jules_su) August 21, 2017
