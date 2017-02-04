That awkward moment when you think your husband has sent you flowers but they're for the dog

There’s nothing like getting a surprise bunch of flowers from your partner to really brighten your day… until you realise that the bouquet isn’t actually meant for you.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to Debbie Cardone, who wrote on Facebook: “So flowers were delivered today. My husband is very good about sending random flowers to me. I thought “oh isn’t that nice!”…then I read the card…”

Let’s have a look at the card, shall we?

(Lily Cardone)

Yep, Debbie’s husband Vincent genuinely sent their pooch Sebastian a get-well bunch of flowers.

Here’s the main man in action enjoying the sweet smell of his present.

(Lily Cardone)

The family’s bulldog was recovering from surgery after he tore both ACLs in his hind legs – so of course the poor pup needed a brightly coloured bunch of flowers to cheer him up!

It only took 10 years and an ACL surgery for people to finally realize that Sebastian is a star 😂 — Lily Cardone (@LilyCardone) February 3, 2017

Better luck next time, Debbie.