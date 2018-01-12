Thailand seizes €385,000 haul of African elephant tusks

Authorities in Thailand have seized 326lb (148kg) of African elephant ivory worth around 15 million baht (€385,000) at Bangkok airport.

Police said the haul from Nigeria consisted of three large tusks and 31 tusk fragments and was seized last Friday after the cargo was flagged by officials.

Officers said the tusks were destined for China where there is a large demand for ivory.

A Customs Department statement said the seized ivory will be impounded as police widen investigations to identify suspects involved in the smuggling.

Once a haven for smuggled ivory, Thailand has introduced new laws and amendments in 2014 and 2015 to regulate domestic ivory markets and criminalise the sale of African elephant ivory.

AP