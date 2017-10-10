Thailand is banning smoking on its beaches - should we do the same?

Inhaling fresh sea air is one of the joys of a day out at the coast, so I’ve never really understood why anyone would want to spark up a cigarette on the beach.

But being open-air public spaces, there’s the argument people should be able to do as they please at the seaside – so if smokers want to puff away privately, that’s their prerogative.

I do though take issue with cigarette butts strewn carelessly on the sand – and it appears I’m not alone. Fed up with the amount of tobacco stubs littering their beaches, Thai authorities have taken the bold move to ban smoking in 20 popular locations next month, including Phra Ae and Khlong Dao on Koh Lanta in Krabi and Bo Phut on Koh Samui in Surat Thani.

“Smokers will be required to drop their cigarette butts in provided containers before they enter these beaches,” said Jatuporn Buruspat, director general of the Department of Water Resources.

Discarded cigarette butts make up a third of the rubbish on Thailand’s beaches, and in an examination of nine square metres of Phuket’s Patong Beach last month, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources’ Phuket Marine Biological Centre found an average 0.76 butts per square metre. This translated into 101,058 along the 2.5km beach.

It’s an ugly sight, but the build up of fag ends has even uglier implications. Many find their way into the ocean and are presenting a serious threat to marine wildlife. Plastics and toxic chemicals within the stubs are harmful to already vulnerable species, and potentially even lethal.

Of course, we could just ask people to dispose of their smokes responsibly – but the problem seems to be too widespread for that to be an option.

In their annual International Coastal Clean-up, the Ocean Conservancy collected nearly two million cigarette ends last year, making them the most prevalent piece of litter on beaches.

Those found flouting the new law in Thailand could face a maximum penalty of a year in prison and/or a fine of 100,000 baht (more than €2,500). It might seem harsh, but it’s nothing compared to the cost of losing our precious marine wildlife.

If a ban is what it takes to stop the problem, I’m 100% in favour of restrictions being implemented worldwide. In 2015, there was talk of prohibiting smoking on Brighton beach, a first for the UK, although the bid was eventually dropped.

I have no objection to people doing what they want in the privacy of their own homes, but the conservation of shared spaces – especially those of natural beauty – is crucially important.

If safeguarding the future of our oceans means sunbathing without a smoke, I’m afraid boxes of B&H should stay at home. Likewise, I’d be happy to see a ban on plastic bottles, carrier bags and straws – other items poisoning our oceans.

Education and awareness campaigns are helpful, but they’re not enough. Sadly, fines and threats may be the only way to protect the world around us – even if they do present an infringement of our rights. Because time is running out and if we don’t act now, there’s a risk everything will go up in smoke.