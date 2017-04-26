Thai woman does not blame Facebook after husband hangs baby and kills himself

The wife of a Thai man who hanged their 11-month-old daughter on Facebook Live has said her husband is the only person to blame, and she bears no anger towards the social media site or the users who shared the horrific video.

The video showed the 20-year-old man killing his child and then committing suicide. It was broadcast on Monday evening and made inaccessible by Facebook late on Tuesday afternoon.

Chiranut Trairat, mother of an 11-month-old baby girl, sits in front of her daughter's coffin at Si Sunthon temple in Phuket, Thailand, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Police found the bodies of Wuttisan Wongtalay and the baby in an abandoned hotel in Phuket province after receiving reports of the video.

Police Colonel Jirasak Siemsak said Wuttisan and his wife had been arguing.

Chiranut Trairat told the Associated Press on Wednesday that her husband had been abusive in the past and spent two years in prison before they started dating.

The incident came less than two weeks after a man in Cleveland, Ohio, in the United States, broadcast himself on Facebook Live fatally shooting a man.

Facebook has been seeking ways to block videos as quickly as possible after a series of gruesome images, including murder and sexual assault, were broadcast or posted.

AP