Thai official accused of stealing three 'nondescript' paintings from Japan hotel

A senior Thai official has been arrested in Japan for allegedly stealing three paintings from a hotel's hallways.

Police in Kyoto said Suphat Saquandeekul was arrested after they found the paintings in his luggage as he was checking out.

Hotel staff had earlier seen security camera footage showing a man removing the paintings from the hallway wall and alerted police.

The three paintings of nondescript scenery were worth 15,000 yen (£105) in total.

The police said Suphat, deputy director general of the department of intellectual property, admitted to the allegation, saying he wanted the paintings.

It was not clear if he was in Japan on a business or personal trip.

Thailand's commerce ministry said it would provide a lawyer and translator for him.