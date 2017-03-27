Thai government suspends TV station over reports

Thailand's broadcasting watchdog has suspended a television channel for a week over what it called biased reports affecting national security.

Voice TV challenged the reasoning for the order issued by the National Broadcasting and Television Commission.

The channel said that although it presents views contrary to the official line of the country's military government, its programming does not affect stability.

The television station is controlled by the family of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted by a 2006 army coup and is in exile to avoid a prison term for corruption.

The station, whose news and commentary often challenges the government's point of view, said it will continue presenting its programming online during the suspension period.