Texas toddlers die after mother leaves them in hot car 'to teach them a lesson'

Two toddlers in north Texas died of heatstroke after they were allegedly left by their mother in her hot car for several hours to teach them a lesson.

The deaths were found by autopsies to be from heatstroke, with temperatures exceeding 35C, and a medical examiner determined that they were homicides.

The children were two-year-old Juliet Ramirez and one-year-old Cavanaugh Ramirez, of Weatherford.

Their mother, Cynthia Randolph, originally said they locked themselves in her car, said officials.

Randoph said later that Juliet refused to get out of the car so she locked both of the young children inside to teach them a lesson, thinking they would get out on their own, according to an arrest affidavit.

Randolph was arrested in June on injury to a child counts and remains in jail, Parker County records showed.