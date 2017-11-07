Texas church gunman 'shot babies at point-blank range'

The gunman who killed 26 people at a small-town Texas church went aisle to aisle looking for victims and shot crying babies at point-blank range, a couple who survived the attack said.

Roseanne Solis and her husband Joaquin Ramirez told KSAT-TV in San Antonio that people fell to the ground after the man sprayed gunfire from outside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Authorities have identified the gunman as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley.

Ms Solis said there was a moment of silence before Kelley yelled "Everybody die!", and then another round of gunfire began.

Matthew Mata and Erika Gonzalez participate in a memorial service for the victims of Sunday’s church shooting in Sutherland Springs

Mr Ramirez said that after entering the church, Kelley first shot those in charge of the camera and audio of the service, then moved down the centre aisle towards those on the church dais.

Ms Solis was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder after the attack.

Authorities said Kelley fired at least 450 rounds of ammunition at worshippers in Sunday’s attack. The dead ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years.

President Donald Trump claimed that stricter gun controls might have led to additional casualties.

He said at a news conference in South Korea: "If you did what you’re suggesting... you might not have had that very brave person who happens to have a gun or a rifle in his trunk."

He had been asked whether he would support "extreme vetting" for gun purchases similar to the "extreme vetting" he has demanded for people entering the country.

Mr Trump said if that a neighbouring good Samaritan had not had a gun, "instead of having 26 dead, you would have had hundreds more dead".

Officials said at least five people injured in the shooting are still being treated in hospital.

Spokeswoman Megan Posey said one patient remains in stable condition at Connally Memorial Medical Centre in Floresville.

Two adults and two children are still at the University Health System in San Antonio. Spokesman Don Finley said their conditions range from serious to critical.