'Terror plots foiled and IS members detained' in Russia

A series of terror attacks have been foiled in Russia after members of an Islamic State sleeper cell were detained, according to intelligence officials in Moscow.

The FSB said its operatives detained an unspecified number of men outside Moscow on Saturday.

The intelligence agency said the men were from Russia's majority-Muslim North Caucasus, and reported to IS members based abroad.

The FSB said they were plotting attacks targeting critical infrastructure and public events in Russia, but did not provide any further details. Two improvised explosive devices, grenades and guns were found at the suspects' homes.

Similar arrests were reported in August when the FSB said suspects from Central Asia with links to IS were plotting attacks on civilians in Moscow.