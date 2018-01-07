Terror fears played down after man seriously injured in explosion at Swedish subway station

Police in Sweden say a man has been seriously injured after an explosion at a Stockholm subway station.

Officers say a 60-year-old man was hurt after picking up an object from the ground which exploded.

Media reports say it happened just outside the Varby Gard underground station in Huddinge, a residential district that is part of greater Stockholm, and that two people have been taken to hospital.

It is being reported by local media that the second injured person is a 45-year-old woman.

Officials say the blast is not believed to be terror-related.

Rescue official Lars-Ake Stevelind told Swedish broadcaster SVT that "someone has used some type of explosive material" for the object and that police were investigating it.

The metro station and the nearby square have been closed to the public while explosives technicians are called.

Pic via Wikipedia.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area and investigations are taking place.