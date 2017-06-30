Tennis star Venus Williams 'at fault' over car crash that led to passenger death
Tennis star Venus Williams was at fault in a car crash that led to the death of a passenger in another vehicle, police say.
Palm Beach Gardens police in Florida have released a report saying Williams was at fault in a crash on June 9.
It injured 79-year-old Jerome Barson and he died two weeks later.
The report says Williams was driving her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV when witnesses say she ran a red light into the path of a sedan driven by Mr Barson's wife, Linda.
Major Paul Rogers said the crash remains under investigation. Williams has not been cited or charged.
Her lawyer Malcolm Cunningham said in a statement that Williams expressed "her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one".
He said the light was green when she entered the intersection.
The crash was first reported by TMZ.
AP
