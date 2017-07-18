Teenager to appear in court over suspected acid attack

A teenager is due in court following a suspected acid attack in London on July 4.

Mustafa Ahmed, 19, has been charged with one count of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and one count of attempted wounding with intent to do GBH.

He will appear in custody before Thames Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Two victims, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s, had to be taken to hospital for treatment following the incident in Burdett Road, Mile End, east London.

Scotland Yard said three other teenagers arrested on suspicion of GBH have all been released under investigation.