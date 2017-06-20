Teenager drowns in UK reservoir while swimming during heatwave

A teenage boy has drowned in a reservoir, police said.

The youngster disappeared under the water shortly before 6pm yesterday at Greenbooth Reservoir, a moorland beauty spot outside Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

He had reportedly got into difficulties while swimming with friends at the end of a scorching hot day across the UK.

The teenager had been underwater for five minutes when police were called at 5.55pm but officers, paramedics and the fire service quickly responded with underwater search teams to examine the area.

Officers later discovered the boy's body.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and his family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police have not released the name or age of the boy.

Detective Chief Inspector John Harris of GMP's Rochdale Borough, said: "My sincerest condolences are with the boy's family at hearing this heart-wrenching news.

"We are working closely with our partners and witnesses to the incident to understand the circumstances."

The Met Office has issued the second highest heatwave alert for all of Britain as the country endures extreme heat.