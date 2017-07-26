Teenager charged over fatal crash recorded on Instagram

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a California teenager who livestreamed a car accident on Instagram that killed her younger sister.

The Merced County District Attorney's Office charged 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez, from Stockton, with vehicular manslaughter and drink-driving.

Sanchez recorded herself driving and then losing control of a car that rolled over on Friday north-west of Fresno, authorities said.

In the video, she is seen leaning over the body of the girl, trying to shake her awake and saying she was sorry.

Jacqueline Sanchez, 14, died in the crash, authorities said.

Obdulia Sanchez is expected in court to hear the charges.