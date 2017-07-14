Teenager arrested in Surry charged with terrorism offences

A teenager in the UK has been charged with terrorism offences.

The 17-year-old boy, who was arrested in the Redhill area of Surrey on Tuesday, has been charged with three counts of disseminating terrorist publications and one count of preparation of terrorist acts.

Surrey Police said he is to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.

A 23-year-old man who was also arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of terrorism offences has been released pending further investigation.