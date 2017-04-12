Teenage girl is charged with terrorism offences

A teenage girl has been charged with terrorism offences, Scotland Yard said.

The 17-year-old was charged with communicating with a person within the Islamic State terrorist organisation, possessing a flight booking to Istanbul intending to travel to Syria, and self-radicalising.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 1 2016 and March 31 2017.

Police said she appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

She was remanded in custody until Friday April 28 when she will appear at the Old Bailey.

This follows an investigation by officers from the Counter Terrorism Command.

A 20-year-old woman who was also arrested as part of this investigation was subsequently released with no further action.

Both were arrested at an address in central London on August 21 2016.