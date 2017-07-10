Teenage driver jailed after man killed in incident witnessed by his son

A banned teenage driver who mowed down and killed a father in front of his nine-year old son has been jailed for five years.

Shahid Tarafdar, 45, had just left a shop in Longsight, Manchester, and was walking towards his son, Zarif, who was waiting in the family car, when Martin Joyce, 18, struck him in his speeding Peugeot 307.

While the father-of-three lay stricken, Joyce drove off through a red light and continued to travel at high speed before swerving on to a pavement to pass cars waiting at busy junctions on February 7.

The Peugot 307, which Joyce had bought only two days earlier, was later found abandoned and on fire.

Earlier Joyce and his passenger, Abdullah Taher, 19, had attempted to clean up evidence of the crash around the vehicle, while Joyce's brother, Michael Joyce, 21, lied to police that he was behind the wheel at the time of the collision.

Shahid Tarafdar and his sons

Martin Joyce, formerly of Reabrook Avenue, Manchester, was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and with no insurance, perverting the course of justice and failing to stop and report a collision.

Michael Joyce and Taher were both jailed for 18 months after they pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Following sentencing, Mr Tarafdar's wife, Joyria Chowdhury said: "When Shahid was so cruelly taken from us our lives were irreparably changed forever.

"Shahid was my best friend and soulmate.

"Losing him has left me broken, a mere shadow of the person I once was, and has confined me to a world of pain that will never go away.

"I haven't been able to sleep in our bed since Shahid died and instead lie with my children who I now live for.

"When I drift into unconsciousness, crying myself to sleep, I have nightmares and flashbacks.

"I am suffering constant mental torture because of the actions of the defendants.

"My three children have lost their wonderful and loving father and miss his greatly.

"My second child, Zarif, who witnessed that terrible incident, has never been the same since he saw his father snatched from him.

Martin Joyce

"He wakes up each night screaming and crying.

"He tells me to be strong but he is having to fight his own demons at such a young age.

"Nothing with ever bring back our beloved Shahid but I am relieved that the defendants who have ruined our lives have been brought to justice."

Firdous Patel, from law firm Slater and Gordon, who represented the family, said: "To lose a loved one so suddenly in such avoidable circumstances is difficult for his family to come to terms with but for his nine-year-old son to witness the terrible incident makes this an even more horrific set of circumstances.

"I hope now, after the perpetrators were jailed, his family can start to rebuild their lives although I appreciate this will be extremely difficult for Mrs Chowdhury, her children and the entire family.

"Ultimately nothing can replace the loss of a loved one, especially in such tragic circumstances."