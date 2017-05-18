Teen dead after intoxicated U.S. Navy veteran crashed car in Times Square

An 'out-of-control' car has mounted a pavement in New York's Times Square.

New York Fire Department have confirmed one person has died and up to 22 people have been injured in the incident.

NYPD have said they are not treating the incident as terrorism.

Videos have emerged of the driver being taken into custody.

President Donald Trump "has been made aware of the situation".

The New York Police Department have confirmed the driver was either drunk or on drugs.

NYPD reports the driver is a 26-year-old former U.S. Navy veteran Richard Rojas from the Bronx with a history of driving while intoxicated.

Details of the victims have emerged: An 18-year-old woman has died, four are in critical condition, three are serious and 15 are less seriously hurt.

Update 8pm: The driver has been identified as a 26-year-old former U.S. Navy veteran Richard Rojas.

Richard Rojas, 26 y/o of the #Bronx (driver) drove at a high rate of speed. 22 injured (4 critical) and one person is deceased. #TimesSquare — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

Update 7.35pm: An 18 year old woman has died after a car hit pedestrians in Times Square in New York.

Of those injured - four are described as being in a critical condition, three are serious and 15 were less seriously hurt.

Update from Times Square regarding the vehicle collision https://t.co/2YLEVtCgN5 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

Update 6.37pm: At least one person has died and around 22 more are injured after an out-of-control car ploughed into pedestrians in New York's Times Square.

BREAKING: Authorities say 1 dead, 22 hurt in Times Square car crash caused by man with 2 prior driving-while-intoxicated arrests. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 18, 2017

An NYPD spokesman said the driver is a 26-year-old man with a history of driving while intoxicated, who has been arrested and is being tested for alcohol.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio is due to visit the scene, his office said.

Mr de Blasio later said 23 people had been injured, saying: "Based on the information we have at this moment, there is no indication that this was an act of terrorism.

"This is a tough day for New York City, but I want to thank our first responders who got here so quickly.

"We feel deeply for those injured and particularly for the family of the young woman who was lost. Our prayers are with all of them."

Honda burst into flames after hitting 23 people and flipping over in #timessquare. One dead. pic.twitter.com/qsbMkMDFmu — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) May 18, 2017

Update 6.15pm: There are reports of more injuries with the number of people hurt rising to 19.

UPDATE: One dead, 19 injured in Times Square incident - New York Fire Dept. on Twitter. More here: https://t.co/lAkKPNQb7U pic.twitter.com/Lz8xTeGOdh — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 18, 2017

Update 5.56pm: The New York Police Department have confirmed the driver was either drunk or on drugs when he drove a maroon Honda Accord into the northwest corner of 45th Street and Broadway.

NYPD spokesperson also said the arrested driver has a history of DWI arrests (Driving while impaired)

There are reports the driver is a 26-year-old from the Bronx.

DEVELOPING: NYPD says crash in Times Square was likely DWI, not terrorism https://t.co/B7NKuUMEnd pic.twitter.com/ZCZgQgzmph — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2017

Update 5.46pm: President Donald Trump "has been made aware of the situation in Times Square and will continue to receive updates", his spokesman Sean Spicer said.

Images from the scene show a red vehicle, emitting smoke, resting on two wheels.

The car, which has a smashed windscreen, appears to be propped on bollards lining the pavement.

An NYPD spokesman the driver of the car was in custody and is being tested for alcohol.

The incident in Times Square. Pic via the Facebook post of Joshua Ray Garcia.

Update 5.30pm: There are unconfirmed reports that the driver of the car has been taken into police custody.

It has been confirmed that 12 people have been injured in the incident.

A video has emerged of a man been taken into custody from the scene by a number of police officers.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department said that the incident was not thought to be terror-related at this time.

However one of the injured has said the driver's actions appeared to have been "intentional"

Sky's diplomatic editor Dominic Waghorn has said the saloon car was driven at enough speed to end up propped up, diagonally, against a bollard.

PrisonPlanet: Video of suspect in Times Square incident being arrested. pic.twitter.com/q8DtSJ99XA — 💯Deplorable MrsK (@MrsESK) May 18, 2017

One person is reported dead and others injured after an out-of-control car crashed in New York's Times Square.

New York City Fire Department said at least 13 people had been injured after the car mounted a pavement in the busy tourist hotspot.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department said that the incident was not thought to be terror-related at this time, but added: "We don't have details as of yet."

He said: "It looks more like an out of control vehicle - a vehicle that lost control than anything else at this point."

Asked if it was terror-related he said: "This is very preliminary. We don't have any details yet but on the information that we've got so far it looks more like an out of control vehicle at this time."

#FDNY is on scene at 45 St/ Broadway motor vehicle accident. We have reports of pedestrians struck — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017