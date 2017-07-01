Taliban district chief 'killed in Afghanistan'

A Taliban shadow district chief has been killed in fighting with security forces in Afghanistan's eastern Wardak province, officials said.

Mullah Bashir, the Taliban-appointed governor of the Nirkh district, was killed and two militants were wounded late on Friday night, the interior ministry said.

In a separate statement, the ministry said at least 13 militants, including five Islamic State fighters, were killed after Afghan warplanes targeted their hideouts in the eastern Paktika, northern Sar-e Pul and Jawzjan provinces.

The attacks were carried out overnight, destroying some of the militants' weapons and vehicles.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the fighting.