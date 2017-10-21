Taliban claim responsibility for suicide attack which killed 15 army officers at Afghan military academy

A suicide attack has killed 15 army officers west of Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Defence ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said the attack took place outside the training academy of the Marshal Fahim National Defence University, killing 15 officers and wounding four others.

He added that the attack on foot occurred in the early evening when the on-duty officers were on their way home.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, according to their spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, who said that 27 academy members were killed.

The office of President Ashraf Ghani said that the targeting of security forces illustrated the militants' "isolation".