Taiwan: Trump -XI meeting won't harm relations with US

Taiwan says it is confident its relations with the US will not suffer when Donald Trump meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Eleanor Wang said the government was in close contact with the US side and was assured the island's interests would not be harmed.

President Trump said earlier he did not feel "bound" by existing US policy towards the self-governing island that China considers part of its territory, but later reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the 40-year-old "One China" policy, smoothing the way for a February phone call with Mr Xi.

That U-turn and Mr Trump's unpredictability have raised concerns among some China watchers that he might use Taiwan as a bargaining chip in seeking concessions from Beijing.

