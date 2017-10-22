Tables turned as rhino injures suspected poacher

A rhino turned the tables on a suspected poacher in Namibia, charging and injuring the man while he was allegedly tracking it.

The Namibian newspaper reported that the incident happened in Etosha National Park after suspect Luteni Muharukua and other alleged poachers illegally entered the wildlife area in the hope of killing rhinos for their horns.

Police said the rhino "appeared from nowhere" and inflicted a severe leg injury on Muharukua after he fell while fleeing.

The suspect's friends found refuge for him on a nearby mountain and police arrested him there, a day after he was injured.

Muharukua is being treated at a hospital under police guard.

- AP