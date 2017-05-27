Syrians 'detained in sicily on suspicion of terrorism' during G7 meeting

Two Syrians have been detained in Sicily on suspicion of terrorism as G7 leaders were meeting on the island, the Italian news agency ANSA says.

ANSA reported that Italian anti-terrorism police held the two Syrians after they arrived on a ferry from Malta in the port of Pozzallo, which is 80 miles from where the G7 leaders were meeting.

The report says the police found images on their phones of suicide bombers with explosive belts. They appeared to have ties to Libya.

One of the two is a minor, the other 25. Both had been registered in Italy previously as refugees.

AP