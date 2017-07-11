Syrian forces capture Islamic State-held town

A US-backed, Kurdish-led militia has driven Islamic State militants from a northern Syrian town where the extremists had once run a training camp named for Osama bin Laden.

The Syrian Democratic Forces have been advancing against IS on both sides of the Euphrates River Valley in Syria while battling the group for control of its de facto capital Raqqa with US air and ground support.

The SDF captured al-Ukayrshi, 14 kilometres south-east of Raqqa and once home to a sprawling jihadi military installation, said spokesman Mustafa Bali.

Bashar al-Ja'afari, center, Syrian chief negotiator and Ambassador of the Permanent Representative Mission of Syria to the UN New York

The IS-run Aamaq news agency reported only that the militants had blown up a car bomb in the town on Monday, killing 11 Kurdish fighters.

IS is reported to have killed more than 200 of its own members in al-Ukayrshi in 2015, suspecting that they had defected to a rival faction, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In Geneva, Syria's UN Ambassador Bashar al-Ja'afari appealed to "genuine partners" to help end his country's devastating six-year war, insisting that such international co-operation must involve President Bashar Assad's government.

The ambassador spoke to reporters after a meeting in Geneva with the UN envoy for Syria as part of the seventh and latest round of indirect peace talks.

Al-Ja'afari said the discussions on Wednesday morning focused on the fight against terrorism - long the major focus of the Assad government in the Geneva talks.

He said government experts were also expected to take up technical talks on political issues.

UN envoy Staffan de Mistura told reporters on Monday that he does not expect any breakthroughs, but rather "incremental" progress in the talks set to run through to Friday.

Also on Tuesday, hundreds of Syrians arrived in their hometown Homs by bus, after electing to return to living under government authority instead of under the auspices of Turkey in north Syria.

Homs Governor Talal Barazi told The Associated Press that some 630 residents had returned to the al-Waer neighbourhood in Homs from Jarablus after finding conditions there too difficult.

Jarablus is controlled by Turkish troops and allied Syrian forces.

More than 20,000 residents evacuated al-Waer this spring after rebels holding the neighbourhood agreed to surrender it back to the control of the government.

Those who left included fighters and their families, activists fearing retribution at the hands of the government authorities, and military-age men refusing conscription into the military.

