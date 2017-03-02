Syrian arrested in Germany 'committed war crimes'

German authorities have arrested two Syrian nationals who were allegedly members of the extremist Nusra Front, with one of them accused of war crimes involving the murder of dozens of civilians.

Abdalfatah HA, 35, allegedly committed war crimes by killing 36 employees of the Syrian government together with his Nusra unit in March 2013, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

He carried out so-called Shariah death sentences, the statement said.

Abdulrahman AA, 26, belonged to the same combat unit as Abdalfatah HA and both participated in an armed battle against Syrian government troops, including taking over a big arms depot near Mahin in November 2013, it added.

The men were arrested in the cities of Dusseldorf and Giessen and their apartments were raided.