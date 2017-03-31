Syrian aid fundraising 'requires peace to be effective'

The humanitarian benefits from funds raised for Syria at an upcoming aid conference require peace and stability to be effective, the head of the Red Cross and Red Crescent has said.

Elhadj As Sy, secretary-general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), repeated his call for the warring sides in Syria's civil war to stop fighting after he returned from a third trip to the country, his first since last year.

A major conference in Brussels next week will set out plans to help the country rebuild once there is an end to the civil war, now in its seventh year.

The IFRC said Mr Sy visited Homs and Damascus during the two-day visit, meeting foreign minister Walid Moallem in the capital.