Sydney teenager admits plotting Anzac Day terror attack

A Sydney teenager has admitted plotting a terrorist attack on an Australian ceremony marking the Gallipoli landings.

The then 16-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of planning a terrorist attack on April 24 last year, a day before hundreds of thousands of Australians gathered at ceremonies across the country to mark Anzac Day.

The annual holiday commemorates the April 25 1915 Gallipoli landings in Turkey, the first major military action fought by the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps during the First World War.

The youth, who appeared at Parramatta Children's Court in western Sydney, pleaded guilty to planning a terrorist act by trying to source a gun or a bomb-making manual.

He will remain in custody until the case returns to court on April 21 and faces a potential sentence of life in prison.

Police also said they thwarted a planned attack on an Anzac Day ceremony in 2015.

Melbourne officers arrested five teenagers on suspicion of plotting an Islamic State group-inspired attack intended to coincide with the city's Anzac service.

