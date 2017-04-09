Swedish truck attack suspect was asylum seeker who had application rejected

The Swedish truck attack suspect was an asylum seeker who had his application rejected, Stockholm police said.

Meanwhile, a vigil is taking place this afternoon in Stockholm for those who were killed in the lorry attack.

Police now say one British person, two Belgians and two Swedes were killed in the attack in a busy shopping district of the Swedish capital.

Thousands are expected to hold a moment's silence at 2.53pm, the time the attack happened two days ago.

